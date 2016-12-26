Farmville and J.H. Rose pick up wins in opening round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The 2016 Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament presented by Parker’s Barbeque and First Citizen’s Bank opened at Ayden-Grifton High School on Monday evening.

The first game of the day pitted Farmville Central against North Lenoir High School where the Jaguars picked up a 80-74 victory. The win means that North Lenoir will take on Ayden-Grifton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. While Farmville Central will earn a bye into the next round.

The second game of the day saw J.H. Rose defeat Ayden-Grifton 66-59. Rose will now face top seed D.H. Conley at 8:30 on Tuesday night. Conley beat Rose 53-40 back on December 13 of this year.