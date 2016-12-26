Deputies warn against tipping off burglars to big ticket Christmas gifts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the least favorite parts of Christmas is the clean-up.

However, just throwing those boxes outdoors could be an invitation to burglars for your home.

Law enforcement said they don’t want you to advertise what you have in your home. That’s so you don’t become the next post-Christmas target.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Eric Todd said this is the time of year when crime spikes again.

Thieves will roam down your street to see what’s new in your home. They’ll be looking to see what you throw out so they know what’s inside.

Lt. Todd has some tips to eliminate any indication you have something worthy.

“Tear up your boxes as best as you can,” said Lt. Eric Todd, Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office. “And put them inside of a trash can and don’t leave the empty boxes displaying what kind of electronics or any kind of big-ticket items that you purchased out by your roadway.”

If you don’t have curbside service, you can also take the used boxes to a local recycling center.

It’s also important for those of you returning gifts to keep items in your car concealed so there is no risk of breaking in while you’re out shopping.

Lt. Todd said it is their job to keep you safe, so if you see any suspicious activity don’t hesitate to call.