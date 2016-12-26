Carteret Co. deputies save 2 from overdoses thanks to naloxone

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – In the past month, deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office saved two lives from heroin overdoses, thanks to the use of naloxone.

The office added naloxone in all of its patrol cars at the beginning of November.

Deputies most recently saved a 28-year-old Newport man from an overdose.

When deputies arrived, he was laying on the bathroom floor, not breathing.

“We were able to get there before the rescue squad and the deputies administered the naloxone and actually contributed to saving the person’s life,” said Sheriff Asa Buck, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. He said he’s concerned about the heroin use in Carteret County. But said his office can now better protect overdose victims.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office recently received the naloxone kits through Project Lazarus, which prepares deputies to respond drug overdoses.

