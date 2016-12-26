Cache of dynamite found in Goldsboro building, evacuations ordered

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have cordoned off a storage building and set up a perimeter around the area after dynamite was discovered Monday, Wayne County authorities said.

The cache of dynamite was discovered around noon Monday in a storage building on Herring Road in Goldsboro.

Authorities say the new owner of the Herring Mill property was cleaning out the building and found the explosives. Officials have evacuated homes nearby.

U.S. Highway 13 is also blocked at Herring Road in Goldsboro.

Officials are on scene and investigating the discovery.