2 safe after Lenoir Co. transit vehicle bursts into flames

WNCT Staff
KINSTON, N.C. – Two people are safe after a Lenoir Co. transit vehicle burst into flames Monday.

Pictures from the scene show what’s left of the vehicle is a burned out husk.

At least two people were inside; a driver and passenger. That passenger was on the way back from dialysis when it happened. Both are safe and unharmed.

It’s unknown what caused the incident.

9 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott is on the scene and gathering more details. We’ll update the story as more information becomes available.

