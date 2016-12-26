14-year-old girl found safe after reported abduction in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A teen girl was found safe and unharmed Monday night after a reported abduction in Elizabeth City.

The suspect, who was identified as 28-year-old Johnathan Wendell Ward, of Weldon, North Carolina, is in police custody.

Around 3:50 a.m. Monday, the family of 14-year-old Kaniya McMurrin reported that she had been abducted in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

McMurrin’s mother reportedly told police that her daughter was not in bed around 1 a.m. Police say the family began searching for McMurrin and found her asleep in the back seat of Ward’s car at 3 a.m.

Ward was also asleep in the car. Police say the family began banging on the windows to wake them up. Ward then reportedly drove off with McMurrin in the backseat.

Police said felony warrants against Ward are on file for abduction of a child. Police say it’s unknown at this time if McMurrin and Ward are related.

