Vidant Medical Center offers Christmas dinner to anyone in the community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant medical center is making sure everyone has a chance to have a Christmas dinner Sunday.

Sunday the cafeteria inside the hospital opened its doors to everyone on the community.

On the plate were many favorites like baked ham, roasted chicken, macaroni and cheese, and even yummy deserts like cakes and pies.

Retail manager Michael Coker said there isn’t much open today for those who can’t cook at home. He wants to make sure everyone has an opportunity to eat.

“As a community service we wanted to take care of not only our employees and out healthcare providers that are here 24/7 but also the community for those people who don’t have anywhere to go,” said Coker

Meals were served 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and again at 4 to 8 p.m.