One person killed, two others injured in Havelock car crash

HAVELOCK, NC (WNCT) – One person was killed, and two others were injured, in a Christmas Eve car crash in Havelock.

Havelock Police and Havelock Fire-Rescue responded to 70 Highway West at Slocum Road around 7:30 Saturday night.

Police said Daniel Livingston Stallings III was driving east bound on 70 approaching Slocum Road. He lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median, and slammed into another car traveling westbound on 70.

Stallings was pronounced dead at the scene. 21 year old Jorge Montes and 20 year old Kathryn Roguski were in the westbound vehicle. Bother were taken to Carolina East Medical Center with injuries.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the cause of the crash.