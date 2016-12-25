Local family spends Christmas volunteering for those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas time is known for a time for giving. One local family spent the holiday giving back to those whose once gave to them.

Christmas is a time for families to come together, and continue traditions

A tradition for the McBride family is to volunteer at the Ronald McDonald house.

Shannon McBride said they’ve volunteered there for eight years.

“We just go over there and heat everything up prepare everything set everything out for all the families who are at the hospital with either a new born babies young children any of them that aren’t able to go home,” said Shannon.

When she had her first born, the house was helpful to her so she wants to care for them in the same way.

“Something that takes a lift off of them that they don’t have to worry about…where am I getting my meal at on Christmas cause everything is closed,” she explained

Shannon said her passion for helping others on Christmas has rubbed off on her family.

Like her husband Ed. “We are very blessed each and every day so the opportunity to give back to an organization like the Ronald McDonald house, I mean who does so much more for Eastern Carolina we’re very happy to do it,” he said

Shannon’s daughter Paige said her favorite part every year is seeing the smiles on the children’s faces.

“It feels really good because you know you’re helping out you’re not just sitting at home playing with everything or just watching TV you’re actually out helping,” explained Paige

Traditions can vary throughout the community but Shannon said no matter what the tradition she tells her children to remember it’s the season of giving.

“Think about others you know it’s not always about things for you, help others,” said Shannon.