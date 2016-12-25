Kinston Police investigating drive-by shooting that injured two people

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Kinston Police are looking for the people responsible for a drive-by shooting that left two injured Christmas day.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Briarfield Road just after 11:30 Sunday morning for reports of shots fired.

An 18 year old and 22 year old were both shot twice. One was shot in each leg, the other was shot in the right hand and leg.

Both victims were taken to Vidant Medical Center.

A nearby home with four people inside sustained bullet holes, and a dodge truck was also with bullets. No one in the home or truck was injured.

Police are following several leads and said this is an active investigation.

