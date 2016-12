KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Kinston Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday morning.

Officers said the incident happened at 300 South Davis Street just before 11:30am. A 21 year old said he was walking down Davis street when he was approached by two subjects. One had a firearm and robbed the man at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Kinston Police Department.