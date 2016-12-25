First Alert Forecast: Improving weather for Christmas Day

SUMMARY: High pressure to our north will nose into the area today, bringing in drier air and allowing clouds to break for sunshine this afternoon. Details:

TODAY: Morning fog and a quick sprinkle or shower, then clouds break for sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s (near 50 north near the VA line, near 60 south near the Crystal Coast).

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Lows will be in the 40’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for an afternoon shower, especially at the coast. Highs will be in the 50’s to near 60.

A LOOK AHEAD: Two cold fronts are set to move through the East this week. The first will move through Tuesday bringing a slight chance for a shower. The other moves in Thursday with a better chance for rain. We will have warmer than average temperatures for the beginning of next week with a big cool down on the way to end out 2016.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

