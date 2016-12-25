First Alert Forecast: Improving weather for Christmas Day

122516_wx_capture

SUMMARY: High pressure to our north will nose into the area today, bringing in drier air and allowing clouds to break for sunshine this afternoon. Details:

TODAY: Morning fog and a quick sprinkle or shower, then clouds break for sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s (near 50 north near the VA line, near 60 south near the Crystal Coast).

122516_wx_capture_2

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Lows will be in the 40’s.

122516_wx_capture_3

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for an afternoon shower, especially at the coast. Highs will be in the 50’s to near 60.

122516_wx_capture_4

A LOOK AHEAD: Two cold fronts are set to move through the East this week.  The first will move through Tuesday bringing a slight chance for a shower.  The other moves in Thursday with a better chance for rain.  We will have warmer than average temperatures for the beginning of next week with a big cool down on the way to end out 2016.

122516_wx_capture_5

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

12pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
44° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
43° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
43° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
43° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
44° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
45° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
48° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
56° F
precip:
30%
5am
Tue
57° F
precip:
30%
6am
Tue
57° F
precip:
30%
7am
Tue
58° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
60° F
precip:
10%
