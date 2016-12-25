20 year old charged after shooting a man in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – A Christmas day shooting sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.

Deputies said 20 year old Alex Becker faces assault charges after he fired a shotgun at 43 year old Jeffery Joseph on Sandspur Lane.

Investigators said Joseph confronted Becker’s mother and fired gunshots. Deputies said in response, Becker grabbed a shotgun and fired at Joseph.

Becker was taken to jail and given a $100,000 bond.

The shooting is still under investigation, and deputies said more charges could be pending.

