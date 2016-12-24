Two Pitt County teenagers spread Christmas cheer with H.U.G.S.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Pitt County students are spending their Christmas break making a difference in their community

Darnesia and J’nadia Maye spent Christmas Eve giving out free ‘H.U.G.S.’

But not that kind of hug, it is an acronym for hats, underwear gloves and socks.”

The two teenage girls decided they would spend this Christmas helping those in need.

“Some people are unfortunate so they just want some stuff and they may not be able to go to the store and just buy it like we can,” said J’nadia.

So with the help of their family, dozens of people stopped by and picked up necessities to get them through the cold weather.

“We really know how it feels to be unfortunate so giving back is a way to help,” explained Darnesia

But their idea almost didn’t happen.

Their mother Calesha Sneed said “Our house burned down on June 8th.”

And they have been displaced ever since.

“And so I kind of threw the idea out the window of doing any community events,” said Sneed

But Sneed’s daughter’s convinced her there is a bigger picture, “She was like well mommy the homeless people are still cold, they still wanted to do it, I am very proud they still wanted to do it.”

Sneed said it’s not easy being a parent faced with such difficulty, but these moments remind her she is doing ok.

“Some people measure it by grades and different things of that nature I measure it more by their actions and knowing that they chose to take Christmas and celebrate Christmas the right way….they decided to do a community event that really means a lot,” she said.

J’nadia said it’s the smiles on people’s face that make it all worth it.