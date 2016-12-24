Local first responders drop of Christmas gifts to those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local first responders made trips around Pitt county to drop off Christmas present for children in need.

Their first stop was to the local homeless shelter ‘Community Crossroads Center’ , where young children were present with presents they may not have ever gotten

Next was a visit to a family with six children.

Fire and GPD showed up with bags full of goodies and a Christmas meal.

Fire and rescue Chief Battalion Calvin Horne said they do things like this all year long but this time of year makes it extra special.

“I think it’s a great thing, it’s great for the city and it will be something that the kids will never forget. Maybe it will be long lasting for them and they’ll be able to do the same for somebody else when they are able to,” Said Horne

The mother of the children, Clare woods said she is grateful.

“I just want to thank the police department and everyone else that has helped out for my kids to have Christmas cause if it was for them they wouldn’t really have much,” said Woods