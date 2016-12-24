Kinston Police investigating two separate shootings

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Kinston Police are investigating two shootings that happened Saturday.

Just before 6am, officers responded to the 1100 block of Lincoln Street for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found four shell casings on the ground. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 1:20pm, Kinston Police responded to Carver Court Apartments for reports of a shooting. Officers found a 1997 Toyota pickup truck shot eight times. A nearby apartment in building 12 was also hit with gunfire.

No injures were reported. Police continue to investigate this shooting.

If you have any information, contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3220.

