First Alert Forecast: Mild with a little rain for Christmas weekend

SUMMARY: A weakening cold front will bring clouds and a few showers for Christmas Eve. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and some sun. Breezy and mild with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: A shower early, otherwise mostly cloudy with areas of fog, some dense, by morning. Lows will be in the 40’s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Clouds and sun. Dry and mild. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: .

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 47 ° F precip: 30% 50 ° F precip: 50% 51 ° F precip: 50% 51 ° F precip: 50% 53 ° F precip: 50% 56 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast