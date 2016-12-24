First Alert Forecast: Mild with a little rain for Christmas weekend

SUMMARY: A weakening cold front will bring clouds and a few showers for Christmas Eve. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and some sun. Breezy and mild with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s.

 

TONIGHT: A shower early, otherwise mostly cloudy with areas of fog, some dense, by morning. Lows will be in the 40’s.

 

CHRISTMAS DAY: Clouds and sun. Dry and mild. Highs will be in the 50’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: .

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
47° F
precip:
30%
9am
Sat
50° F
precip:
50%
10am
Sat
51° F
precip:
50%
11am
Sat
51° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
48° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
50° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
41° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
