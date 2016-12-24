Victims identified in Wilson County Christmas Eve shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Christmas Eve shooting at a Wilson County home left four people dead.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Banks Lane East, which is off N.C. 42 just east of Wilson. All four victims lived at the home and have been identified as Tammy Lynette Pearce, 54, Paul Shane Pearce, 28, Selby Gene Outland, 47, and Dominique Nicole Privette, 23.

Officials did not release any other information.

People living in the neighborhood had many questions as they tried to wrap their minds around what happened.

“It’s Christmas Eve. It’s shocking,” said a woman named Brenda, who did not want to give her last name. She said her mom, who just recently moved onto Banks Lane, knew one of the victims and is concerned. “It upsets her anytime something happens to somebody even if she doesn’t really know them. She knew one of them too. He worked in the house for the landlady.”

Neighbors described the area as quiet.

“What could’ve happened,” asked Michael Taylor, who lives in the area. “What could’ve made a person be so crazy to do some things like that? This is a good area. A very good area. Quiet. You don’t hear any bad things going on.”

 

