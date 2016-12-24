3 shot, 2 seriously injured outside Plymouth sports bar

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Plymouth Police are investigating after three men where shot late Friday night outside Deluxe Sports Bar on U.S. Highway 64 East in Plymouth.

According to police, officers received a call of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene police found three men in the parking lot; all suffering from gun shot wounds. Two of the victims’ injuries are serious, the third victim has non-life threatening injuries. All three victims were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Investigators also found several cars damaged by gun shots.

No names or details related to what caused the incident are being released at this time. Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing, if you have any information about this case, contact Plymouth Police.