23 year old charged in connection to May 2016 double homicide of two brothers

kelly-byrne By Published:
steven-mccarty

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 23 year old in connection to the May 2016 double homicide of two brothers.

Steven McCarty was arrested by deputies for a probation violation on December 23rd. He was then released.

Major Chris Thomas said McCarty was then charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony burning of personal property, felony conspiracy, and obstruction of justice, in connection to the double homicide.

Thomas said McCarty has been a person of interest in the double homicide of 19 year old Deandre Gilbert and his brother, 16 year old Tyler Gilbert.

Their bodies were found in the woods off Hardy Graham Road in Maple Hill on May 18th.

McCarty is being held under a $150,000 bond. His first court appearance is on December 28th.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s