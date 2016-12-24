23 year old charged in connection to May 2016 double homicide of two brothers

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 23 year old in connection to the May 2016 double homicide of two brothers.

Steven McCarty was arrested by deputies for a probation violation on December 23rd. He was then released.

Major Chris Thomas said McCarty was then charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony burning of personal property, felony conspiracy, and obstruction of justice, in connection to the double homicide.

Thomas said McCarty has been a person of interest in the double homicide of 19 year old Deandre Gilbert and his brother, 16 year old Tyler Gilbert.

Their bodies were found in the woods off Hardy Graham Road in Maple Hill on May 18th.

McCarty is being held under a $150,000 bond. His first court appearance is on December 28th.