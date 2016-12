CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s good news for drivers aboard Camp Lejeune.

Wilson Boulevard is officially open.

The $200 million project will significantly reduce traffic flow routed through officer housing from the Wilson Gate.

Before construction, the only way to access Tarawa Terrace was to use Highway 24.

The new gate and road will help provide access to emergency services for military families without them having to leave base.

It will also include a bike and pedestrian path.