Washington police investigating early morning murder

WNCT Staff Published:
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are investigating an early morning murder in Washington.

They’ve charged 38-year-old Maurice Andrea Gardner also known as Maurice Andrea McCullough in the disturbance that led to the death of 59-year-old Dean Marshall Wendell Williams. Both men reside at a home on East 14th Street.

Gardner was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s in the Beaufort County Detention Center without bond pending first appearance.

An autopsy is pending this week and the investigation continues.

 

