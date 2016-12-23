Tyson’s athleticism sparks momentum

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – After going scoreless in ECU’s game against the College of Charleston, junior guard B.J. Tyson has comeback to average 14.5 points per game in the Pirates last two contests. That includes his 12 points in Thursday’s game against Presbyterian.

In that game against the Blue Hose, Tyson electrified the crowd at Minges Coliseum with two rim rattling dunks. It’s those types of athletic plays that not only gets the crowd on their feet, by Tyson’s teammates as well.

“He brings a lot of excitement to the team,” said sophomore guard Kentrell Barkley. “It just helps us out, gives us an extra pump, an extra blow just to keep doing our job getting on defense, getting on offense and just play together.”

The emergence of freshman guard Jeremy Sheppard has allowed Tyson to slide into the shooting guard spot for the Pirates which allows Jeff Lebo to take advantage of Tyson’s big play ability.

“He got out in transition a little bit,” said Lebo. “We had a little lob for him against the zone that we run for him at the two, we don’t run for him obviously at the one but he is exciting in the open floor there is no doubt about it.”

The Pirates now get ready to open conference play when they host USF on Wednesday.