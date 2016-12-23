Troopers: 2 dead, 2 others injured in Thursday morning accident in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C (WNCT) – Two people are dead and two others are recovering in the hospital after a car crash in Bertie County.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6 o’clock Thursday morning.

Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S 13 and 17 near Ward Road just outside Windsor.

Investigators say a car, carrying four people, ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say two people died and two others were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash.

Troopers are waiting to release the names of deceased victims since they are sill notifying the next of kin.

 

