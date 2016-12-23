Pitt Co. grant aims to help seniors avoid falls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Seniors are constantly sent to the hospital for falls in and around their homes.

A new grant in Pitt County will aim to prevent those falls.

The Pitt County Council on Aging now has $8,000 to spend. That money will go towards railings, special chairs or bars to help prevent falls.

The new equipment will make senior homes more livable.

Council on Aging Director Rich Zeck said it’s important to keep senior citizens in their homes.

“This particular grant is going to help us serve more people in the community and allow them that piece of mind that they’re safe and secure in their own home,” said Rich Zeck, Pitt County Council on Aging.

Zeck said there’s enough money to serve 40 homes.

If you live in the city of Greenville and want to see if you qualify for help, contact the Pitt County Council on Aging. You must be 55 or older.