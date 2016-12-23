New hope in fight against Sickle Cell Anemia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a flash of hope for thousands of Sickle Cell patients.

The blood disorder affects 70 to 80 thousand Americans and 1 in every 500 African-Americans get the condition.

ECU doctors look at a new way to treat the disease.

Doctors say a new medication could impact not only Sickle Cell patients in our area, but across the nation and even around the world.

And talk about the potential cure is thanks to a team of doctors from right here in eastern North Carolina.

“A dump truck sitting on top of your body and you have no way out,” said Majara Mooring, Sickle Cell patient.

Sickle Cell Anemia, one in every 12 African-Americans carries the trait.

Mooring was diagnosed when she just 13 months old.

“I really do pray that they can find a cure, I really do,” said Mooring.

That cure may be on the way.

Doctors at ECU ran a series of test with a new medication. The drug went through a clinical trial and the results were promising.

“This drug looks like it reduces the number of admissions for crisis by about 60 percent from patients that weren’t being treated with the medication,” said Dr. Darla Liles, hematology/oncology.

Pain crisis is the worst part of Sickle Cell Anemia.

“You could be going along minding your own business and all of a sudden a change in the weather or some stressor and you develop acute pain crisis,” said Liles.

“If I could give you a word to describe sickle cell pain, it would be, oh Lord, horrific,” said Mooring.

The new medicine could prevent those crises. It would be a breakthrough for sickle cell patients everywhere.

“I’m very excited,” said Mooring. “I’m very excited about it.”

It could be years before the drug is on the market. The earliest the FDA would approve the medicine as early 2018.

It’s the first major Sickle Cell study since the early 1990s.