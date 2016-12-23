Victim identified in fatal New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A shooting in New Bern left one man dead.

Investigators are asking for your help in finding the person responsible for the murder.

The community on Stimpson Street is still in shock. They say the victim Deandre Hill was well known and always kept to himself.

The question they are asking now is why.

“We called him boo boo,” one community member said.

Hill was shot at his New Bern home Thursday night.

“I looked around and saw the police and was just like what in the world is going on,” remarked Everett McNeil, neighbor.

Emergency officials responded around 7:15 Thursday night.

Hill was taken to the hospital where he died.

“He worked every day,” said McNeil. “He always had a job. He’d go to work, he’d come home, you know, and he would, I heard someone telling me this morning that he would bring an older guy food by his house.”

Mcneil said his heart breaks for Hill’s family, “I can only imagine, but he had a very caring mother.”

Reva Greer lives next door. She said it’s not the gunshot that made her feel uneasy, “Last night you could hear her hollering and crying and that does something to me cause I know what she is going through.”

Both McNeil and Greer said this is unusual for their neighborhood and can’t believe it happened so close to Christmas.

“It’s got people sorta on edge now,” said McNeil.

“I’m thinking about getting me something to protect myself cause some of the time I might be home by myself,” said Greer.

They hope their friend and neighbor finds justice.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact police at 252-633-2020.

