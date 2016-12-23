New Bern man accused of rape, robbery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A New Bern man is accused of rape and robbery.

Deputies said they arrested 45-year-old Kevin Courtney Smith on December 18 at his home. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of common law robbery.

It’s the result of an ongoing investigation that began in October. Deputies said the suspect met his victims through social media.

Smith is in the Craven County Jail under a $2 million bond.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or 252-363-6632.