Last minute shoppers crowd area stores ahead of Christmas Eve

A holiday shopper browses the electronics section against a backdrop of televisions at a Target store, Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, in Newport, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – If you head out to any mall or stores during the next 2 days you will probably get caught in that holiday shopping traffic.

Parking lots were packed full with people out trying to catch those last minute deals.

Alvin Lee said it is a rush being out with the people and he is one of those who fell victim to last-minute shopping but says this is when you should do it.

“Oh, I’m out here doing some last minute Christmas shopping for friends and loved ones,” said Alvin Lee, Christmas shopper. “I’m a procrastinator and plus they have great sales! You know, this time of the year is one of the best times to do the shopping.”

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, about 12 percent of American shoppers were expected to wait until Friday or later to finish their shopping.

