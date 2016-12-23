First Alert Forecast: Seasonable and Sunny for Friday

SUMMARY: Continued sunshine today with somewhat seasonable temperatures. The Christmas weekend is warmer but with rain for Saturday and dry for Christmas Day. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear this morning with light winds and temperatures in the lower to mid 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50s but breezy, with winds out of the east/northeast at 10 to 20 mph, especially along the coast.



TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 30’s inland to mid 40’s along the coast.

WEEKEND: Shower are expected for Christmas Eve, but the rain will subside during the overnight hours bringing sun and warmer than average temperatures for Christmas Day.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 50% 48 ° F precip: 50% 51 ° F precip: 60% 52 ° F precip: 60% 56 ° F precip: 60% 57 ° F precip: 70% 57 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast