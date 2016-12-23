Economic recruiting board change could fetter Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decision by North Carolina’s new private economic development arm has made it harder for Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper to install his choices to oversee the organization tasked to help lure new business to the state.

Media outlets reported the governing body of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina changed its bylaws this month on how board members can be removed.

The decision means it will be difficult for Cooper to replace the nine members appointed by outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory until they resign or their terms expire. That could make it more difficult to place his policy imprint on the partnership, which is the state’s lead economic recruiter.

Partnership leaders say the action brings more stability to the board and aligns with what state boards and commissions do.