Domestic violence helpline manned by victim advocates 24/7

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – As families gather together this holiday season, officials say the probability of increased domestic violence incidents is higher.

Aboard Camp Lejeune, the domestic violence advocate helpline is standing by to make sure help is needed.

The 24/7 hotline is manned by victim advocates.

“They take that phone wherever they go,” explained Christina Keeter, victim advocate. “If they have court duty that day they take that phone to court. If they have an office meeting they have that phone either in their desk or work bag at all times. We’ll turn around and just check that phone and make sure we haven’t missed anything.

Advocates will return missed phone calls within 15 minutes.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence seek help. You can find numbers for the 24/7 Camp Lejeune crisis helpline here.