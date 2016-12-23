Cherry Point receives Air Show of the Year award from Blue Angels

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point has received the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team’s highest air show award at this year’s International Council of Air Shows annual convention in Las Vegas.

Recognizing Cherry Point’s 2016 show as the Blue Angels’ top pick from the 35 Blue Angel performance locations during the year, this is Cherry Point’s second time to the Blue Angel award.

Back in 2010, Cherry Point became the first military installation to ever receive the award.

The Blue Angels have put Cherry Point on their 2018 schedule.

 

