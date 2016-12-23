Carolinas getting millions in federal flood relief

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolinas are getting some additional funds to help the state recover from this fall’s damaging floods.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday that more than $198 million has been awarded to North Carolina to help in the recovery from the flooding that followed Hurricane Matthew.

Federal officials said South Carolina has been awarded just over $65 million for its own flood recovery efforts.

The Carolinas are among six states awarded a total of $1.8 billion in disaster relief though a block grant program. That’s in addition to $500 million the agency allocated in October.

HUD says the money was awarded based on each state’s proportional share of serious unmet housing and infrastructure needs.