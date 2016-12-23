30 Onslow Co. volunteers pass out nearly 750 meals to those in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A special group of 30 volunteers spread a little Christmas cheer throughout Onslow County Friday, one Christmas meal at a time.

Before the sun even rose, volunteers at Onslow Community Outreach Soup Kitchen began gathering to prep 750 plates of food all piled high by about 30 volunteers and then loaded into bags.

That will feed needy folks throughout Onslow County for Christmas.

And this year, the food isn’t just being served at the kitchen.

“This time we will be serving 600 people out on the trucks and giving them nice warm Christmas meals,” said Lourdes Garcia, soup kitchen director.

One truck heading to Richlands to pass out meals there and on another 350 meals ready for folks in Hubert.

And folks lined up grateful for the warm meals.

“It’s a meal for me,” said Irwin Lazarus, received meals. “It saves me shopping a little bit when I go shopping. And it’s more of a variety of food that I don’t get to eat often.”

Folks also received toiletries and other items from the soup kitchen.

“It’s about serving God and serving the people,” explained Yvonne Robinson, volunteer.

The soup kitchen passed out close to 750 meals Friday.

And those eating at the kitchen were able to take home to go plates to ensure they’ll have plenty of reason to celebrate these next few days.

The soup kitchen director said 75 hams and over 100 large cans worth of vegetables were used in prepping this year’s dinners.

She would like to thank those in the community who donated food.