The Latest: N Carolina NAACP leader wants economic boycott

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the fallout after the North Carolina legislature adjourned without repealing a law limiting LGBT rights (all times local):

4 p.m.

The leader of North Carolina’s NAACP says the group will ask its national parent organization to begin an economic boycott of the state because a law limiting LGBT rights remains on the books.

The Rev. William Barber revealed the state chapter’s plans Thursday, the day after the state legislature held a special session but failed to repeal the law known as House Bill 2.

Barber says more pressure must be on the state’s cash registers to remove what he considers extremist policies by Republicans. Barber wants the full NAACP to keep the boycott in place until HB2 and recent laws affecting the appellate courts and the State Board of Elections are repealed. He also says fairer rules for redistricting are needed.

The NAACP’s economic boycott of South Carolina due to flying the Confederate battle flag on the Statehouse grounds lasted 15 years until the flag was removed in 2015.

__

4 a.m.

A bid to repeal a North Carolina law that limits anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people has fallen apart because of deep divides over partisan politics and transgender rights.

North Carolina legislators tried and failed Wednesday to push through a deal to scrap the law called House Bill 2 and went home.

The law omits LGBT people from state anti-discrimination protections, bars local governments from going further, and orders transgender people to use bathrooms and showers in schools and government buildings that align with the sex on their birth certificate.

The law has become part of a new front in the U.S. culture wars involving transgender rights and bathrooms. Big business, conventions, and sporting events have stayed away from North Carolina in protest.