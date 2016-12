GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Another theater will soon be on the way to uptown Greenville.

The sale was finalized yesterday by the City of Greenville’s re-development commission.

Greenville Theatre Ventures will renovate the old building on Evans Street and open the theater.

They bought the property for $20,000 and will put at least a million dollars into it.

It’s expected to open in spring of 2018.