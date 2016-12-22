Relay for Life of Pitt County hosts Purple Ribbon Gala

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The American Cancer Society is working to fight cancer while enjoying a night out with friends.

Tickets are on sale for the Purple Ribbon Gala supporting Relay for Life of Pitt County.

The semi-formal event is being held on Saturday, January 14 from 7 to 11pm at the Greenville Hilton.

WNCT’s 9 On Your Side Morning Edition anchor, Maria Satira, and Weekend Morning Edition anchor, Josh Birch, are hosting the event.

The gala will feature live music by The Justin West Band and DJ Dawg.

Exciting silent auction items include: signed poster from Coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke University; a game ticket package from NC State Women’s Basketball team; a NASCAR ticket package; an autographed Carolina Hurricanes hockey stick, a custom portrait, personal chef services and more.

Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding groundbreaking cancer research, providing free information and critical services for people with cancer, and supporting education and prevention programs.

To get your tickets, contact Gala Chair, Lauren Starling by phone (252) 531-1025 or email laurenstarling11@gmail.com. Tickets are $60 single or $100 per couple.