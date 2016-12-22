Proposed location of Winterville fire station sparks questions about cost, proximity to nearby station

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a finger pointing match right now between county leaders and concerned residents.

The location of a Winterville fire station is sparking questions about who’s paying for it and its proximity to the current station.

“We are asking for a full explanation and investigation on why this fire station is being built on Mill

Street,” said Calvin Henderson. He’s just one of the many concerned citizens up in arms about the new fire station coming to Winterville. “It could cause a serious conflict within our present fire department.”

“There are mutual aid agreements throughout the county with different departments so when a call comes out, when a location is given out through 911, we do have centralized dispatch for fire so when a call comes out through 911, they know who to send to what calls,” explained Pitt County commissioner Glen Webb disagrees.

And what about who is paying for the new station?

Henderson said it is not right for citizens to pay for two fire stations, “We not only pay city taxes, we pay county taxes also so how will this not require us also to pay to help support this.”

Webb said that’s not the case and the citizens within town limits have nothing to worry about since the new station will serve property outside Winterville.

“The money comes from their tax rate,” explained Webb. “The people who live in the town do not pay the fire tax rate for the rural association, only the people who live out of town.”

Webb thinks the confusion is coming because of the new station’s location

“The reality is that spot that they are in is the geographic center,” said Webb. “It provides the best insurance rate for the rural area and that is why it is going there.”

Henderson said he will continue to look into the issue and plans to contact town leaders to discuss it further.