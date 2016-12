GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Pitt Panthers improved to 12-0 on the year as they defeated Farmville Central 57-53. The victory allows the Panthers to claim the 2016 Pitt County Girls Basketball Tournament presented by Parker’s Barbeque.

Conley took third place in the tournament after they defeated host J.H. Rose 60-46 in the early game on Thursday night.