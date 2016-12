NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- New Bern Police are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened overnight.

The first happened at 9:02 p.m. in the 1000 block of Broad Street. That’s near Craven Terrace.

At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to Craven Terrace for an armed robbery.

At 11:32 p.m., an attempted armed robbery was reported in the 3200 block of Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. That’s right off U.S. 70.

All these incidents are currently under investigation.