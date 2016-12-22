Mechanic: Warming up newer cars not really necessary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you still take time to warm up your car in the morning, you might be a little outdated.

Due to technology built into newer cars, warming it up really serves no purpose.

Local mechanics say most cars nowadays only require 30 seconds to get the engine going because of the newer fuel injected vehicles

Older cars may still run on carbonated engines which need the time to get air and fuel mixtures right.

Michael Curvin, auto technician, said this applies to most cars made before 1999, “You used to have to warm your car up just because you want your engine on, right? Whereas, nowadays, you’re not warming it up for the engine anymore. You’re warming it up for your own personal comfort.”

Curvin said if you still do it, don’t worry. There won’t be any serious harm to your car. Just always make sure it is turned on all the way.

