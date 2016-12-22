Locals say failure to repeal HB2 puts NC back at square one

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lawmakers decided to not repeal the controversial House Bill 2 law during Wednesday’s special session.

It’s spurred another political battle just days before the new year.

After hours of meetings, discussions, and a lot of back and forth, lawmakers decided to leave HB2 how it is. The controversial bathroom bill is still law.

For people in eastern Carolina, it feels like deja vu.

“I’ve been changed, we’ve been changed, by meeting these people,” said Rev. Rod Debs, pastor. He’s talking about transgenders, a group more than welcome at Deb’s church.

Some say the bill makes it look like they’re not welcome in North Carolina.

“For HB2 not to be withdrawn is a great, just a travesty,” said Rev. Debs.

State legislators went to Raleigh Wednesday to reconsider HB2. A repeal bill was filed and failed to pass the first vote, so legislators decided to adjourn and leave the capitol without a repeal.

“The fact that they couldn’t repeal it yesterday was a little disappointing obviously,” said Andrew Schmidt of the Greenville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, another group the bill directly affects. “We were hoping that the issue would be taken care of and that we could possibly get some business back that said they wouldn’t come because of the law.”

Since March, multiple sports pulled their championships out of Greenville.

The biggest blow? The NCAA moved the division one women’s golf regional championships.

Schdmit said the worst part is, “We don’t have any control over it yet. You know, our folks are being told that we don’t want to talk with you about potential business because of the law. So it really puts us in a tough place. But, you know, we look for other business that the law doesn’t affect and we’ll continue to move forward.”

Both Schmidt and Reverend Debs are hopeful state legislators will repeal HB2 in the new year.

9 On Your Side also talked to a number of people who are happy with Wednesday’s decision to adjourn, so there are definitely two sides to the story.

As to why HB2 was not repealed Wednesday, Democrats said they weren’t given the opportunity while Republicans said Democrats are the ones who voted against the repeal.

The NAACP responded to the decision with a press conference in Raleigh on Thursday.

Dr. William Barber said the NAACP is calling for a national economic boycott of North Carolina. He said, once the boycott starts, he doesn’t plan on ending until there’s a total repeal of HB2.

He said there also have to be changes to the State Board of Elections and fair redistricting, “We need to stand up so hard in this state, to make sure it doesn’t spread to other states, particularly in the south. And to tell those states there is going to be a price to pay.”

The NAACP is also working on plans to march in the capital in February.