Kuechly concussion protocol positive example for growing athletes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a hard hit during a Thursday night game last month, Carolina Panthers Defensive Captain Luke Kuechly has been on the sidelines in concussion protocol. The hit and actions taken by the Carolina franchise and NFL has renewed the conversation about concussions and CTE.

Kuechly spoke to the press about the hit for the first time this week and took on the topic of CTE head on.

“You’re a smart guy and you understand what happens to guys with multiple concussions at 50,” says a reporter.

“What happens to them,” Kuechly asked.

“Well, there are more guys that are turning up with CTE if they have multiple concussions. That’s what the science is saying.”

“No, I’m not worried,” says Kuechly. “I think there is still a lot to be learned from it.”

Kuechly heeding the advice and instruction of trained medical professional that specialize in concussion protocol. At East Carolina University, athletic staff is keeping a close eye on the pros and implementing similar practices on the college level.

“The problem is not getting a concussion,” says ECU Assistant Athletic Director Michael Hanley. “The problem is returning to play too fast or they go back in before they’ve healed from their concussion which is when you start seeing the long-term issues.”

Attention has turned to those potential long-term issues, like CTE. There is still a lot that doctors are working to figure out.

“Not every concussion will lead to CTE,” says Hanley. “I think that’s something that sometimes gets played that everyone that’s had one will get CTE and that’s not true. Some research has even shown that people who are diagnosed with CTE didn’t have diagnosed concussions.”

One thing is for certain, the way people deal with concussions has changed.

“The players are much more aware and in tune with what symptoms are of a concussion where as before they may not have been or they may have tried to play them off or play through a concussion,” says Hanley.

That approach likely influenced by all-stars like Kuechly.

“I’ve said it a million times, I want to play and I want to be out there with the guys,” he told reporters Wednesday. “I think everyone knows that. But our guys have done a great job in the past and currently of figuring out what’s best for not only me but our team and I trust what those guys have to say.”

The information gained is changing the game. Rules are now in place to protect players down to youth leagues.