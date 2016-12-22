Kinston man recovering after being shot in hand

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is recovering after he was shot early Thursday morning.

Police said when they responded to a call about a gunshot victim at Lenoir UNC Health Care, they found 22-year-old Joshua Fisher with an apparent gunshot wound to his left hand.

He told officers that he was walking east on the 100 block of Emma Webb Park Dr. when he heard two gunshots, one of which struck his left hand. He also spotted a dark-colored vehicle traveling north on McAdoo Street toward Highland Avenue.

Fisher was driven to the hospital after he ran to a house on the 1300 block of North Herritage Street.

 

 

