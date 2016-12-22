Jacksonville police donate bike to boy in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas came a few days early this year for Justin Clements.

Thursday, he received a free bicycle from Jacksonville police officers. It’s all part of their Operation Bicycle program giving away bikes to needy folks.

Officers were on hand to help Justin get his bike adjusted before he took off.

“It means a lot. If it wasn’t for them Justin wouldn’t have a Christmas because I’m on a fixed income and it’s very hard. So they really come through,” said Kathleen Gilday, Justin’s grandmother.

Justin said he loves his new bike. It has back breaks to help him stop.

His grandmother said the bike will help strengthen his muscles. Justin suffers from muscular dystrophy.

Officers need your help making sure more kids can get bikes for Christmas.

If you’d like to donate one head over to the police department or give them a call.

