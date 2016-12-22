GPD officer praised for random act of kindness to homeless man seeking shelter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An area police officer is being lauded for a random act of kindness overnight Thursday morning.

It all started at 2 a.m. when the phone rang at Greenville Fire Rescue. A woman on the other end told them said a man standing outside the truck bay door at Station 1 had nowhere to go with the temperature hovering around freezing. A Greenville N.C. Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief went downstairs and let the man in. As he rolled his bike inside, he told the chief he’d just gotten off work and needed someplace to go since the homeless shelter was full.

The pair explained the situation to Greenville PD Officer Wilder, who had met the men at the door. He then suggested that sometimes hotels give people vouchers for rooms in the same situation. He then went a step further and vowed to pay for the room for the night if no vouchers were available. And that’s what he ended up doing after finding no vouchers were, in fact, available.

The fire chief in an e-mail to GPD said, “These acts of kindness need to be acknowledged. He needs to be commended on his act of kindness, generosity and humanitarian efforts. I wanted to make you aware of the type of employee you have in Officer Wilder. He did not hesitate to do exactly what he said he would do to help this gentleman in a dire situation…”

The Greenville Police Department said in a facebook post , its day was brightened by Wilder’s act of kindness.