GPD officer praised for random act of kindness to homeless man seeking shelter

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
15698176_1250465431706827_8839550582719225838_n
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An area police officer is being lauded for a random act of kindness overnight Thursday morning.
It all started at 2 a.m. when the phone rang at Greenville Fire Rescue. A woman on the other end told them said a man standing outside the truck bay door at Station 1 had nowhere to go with the temperature hovering around freezing. A Greenville N.C. Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief went downstairs and let the man in. As he rolled his bike inside, he told the chief he’d just gotten off work and needed someplace to go since the homeless shelter was full.
The pair explained the situation to Greenville PD Officer Wilder, who had met the men at the door. He then suggested that sometimes hotels give people vouchers for rooms in the same situation. He then went a step further and vowed to pay for the room for the night if no vouchers were available. And that’s what he ended up doing after finding no vouchers were, in fact, available.
The fire chief in an e-mail to GPD said, “These acts of kindness need to be acknowledged. He needs to be commended on his act of kindness, generosity and humanitarian efforts. I wanted to make you aware of the type of employee you have in Officer Wilder. He did not hesitate to do exactly what he said he would do to help this gentleman in a dire situation…”
The Greenville Police Department said in a facebook post, its day was brightened by Wilder’s act of kindness.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s