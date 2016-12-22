First Alert Forecast: Mild and pleasant today

SUMMARY: A cold front will approach today, bringing a slight chance of showers. Quiet weather returns on Friday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 30’s. There are some areas of patchy fog and you may need to scrape the windshield or use the defrost.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and highs near 60.

TONIGHT: Another seasonably chilly night with clear skies and temps in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs around 50.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

11am
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
33° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
34° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
39° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
38° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
38° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
39° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
40° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
41° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
42° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
44° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
46° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
49° F
precip:
10%
