First Alert Forecast: Mild and pleasant today

SUMMARY: A cold front will approach today, bringing a slight chance of showers. Quiet weather returns on Friday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 30’s. There are some areas of patchy fog and you may need to scrape the windshield or use the defrost.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and highs near 60.

TONIGHT: Another seasonably chilly night with clear skies and temps in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs around 50.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast