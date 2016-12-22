Emerald Isle plans to boost off-season revenue

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Along the coast, things are a lot quieter than they were during the summer months.

It creates a challenge for many businesses.

In Emerald Isle, the town has a plan to boost off-season revenue. Part of the plan includes improving accessibility to the beach, restaurants, and shops.

The town will install a new bike path connecting Highway 58 to Bogue Inlet Pier this winter. It will bring the total distance of bike paths across the island to 11 miles.

It‘s good news for bikers and bike shop owners alike.

“It’s a great connector to get people to ride their bikes down and take a walk out on the pier,” said Wayne Ryan, owner, Highway 58 Bicycles.

“We’re trying to add additional amenities for folks so that they can enjoy lots of different things when they’re in Emerald Isle,” said Frank Rush, Emerald Isle town manager. “It makes our community more attractive from a tourism standpoint from a retirement standpoint.”

The town will also add landscaping and lighting along the new path. The goal is to have it completed for the start of the tourism season.

Most of the businesses 9 On Your Side spoke with Thursday said Christmas is helping out their revenue numbers as tourists enjoy vacation rentals for the holidays.

Also boosting tourism, several events will be held along the Crystal Coast this winter. The next one will be the penguin plunge. That’ll be at Atlantic Beach on New Year’s Day.