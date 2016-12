KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a head’s up for Duplin County travelers.

Duplin County’s Old Camp Road bridge in Magnolia will be closed starting January 2nd.

Construction crews are building a new bridge for the area.

It will have the new updated drainage structures to prevent ponding and will be reinforced to prevent washout.

Traffic will be detoured to Rogers Mill Road and NC 903.

The new bridge should be open in March 2017.